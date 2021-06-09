President Rodrigo Duterte has urged those who received their first dose of vaccine against coronavirus disease to get their second shot.

In a pre-recorded "Talk to the People" aired on Monday night, Duterte noted that having just first dose of the vaccine is not enough.

"Please find time to go back and line there, line up and show your (vaccination) card so that they would know that you are receiving the second dose, that's a booster," he said.

He said the available vaccines in the country require a second dose.

"You find time at your own conveniece to return and have yourselves vaccinated for the so-called second booster. That will give you more or less good protection," the President added.

He also asked the local government units to locate those individuals who have not yet received their second dose.

"Kindly help us ferret out the persons who have not received the second booster until now," the President said.

But he reminded the public to continue to follow the health protocols despite being fully vaccinated.

"It does not guarantee that you will not be contaminated unless you observe the protocols of the washing of the hands again and mask and social distancing because COVID-19 is still there," he said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said that about 113,000 individuals have not received yet the second dose of the vaccine as they did not appear at the vaccination sites on their supposed scheduled dates.

But he said they can still catch up and have themselves vaccinated by the second dose.

Duterte also warned those who continue to violate health protocols.

"We will adopt measure that is commensurate to the gravity of the situation," he said.

Duterte made the statement as he noted the rising cases of COVID-19 in Mindanao, Bacolod City and Cagayan de Oro City. Celerina Monte/DMS