President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the Filipinos can now see the "light at the end of the tunnel" as bulks of vaccines against coronavirus disease have started to arrive.

Duterte also lauded the start of inoculation of A4 priority group or economic frontliners.

"We can now see the light at the end of the tunnel as the vaccine shipments have arrived, have started to arrive in bulks," he said in his message during the ceremonial vaccination of individuals under A4.

He said the delivery of more vaccines is a result of the national government's aggressive efforts to secure sufficient doses from different manufacturers.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said some 10 million doses of vaccines are expected to arrive in the country within June.

"With the start of our mass vaccination, the A4 priority category are workers in both public and private sector will have an added layer of protection against the disease," Duterte said.

He stressed that vaccination is the only way forward for the country to overcome the pandemic.

"But we must also remember that getting vaccinated is not the only solution. We must continue to observe minimum public health standards by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and observing social distancing," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS