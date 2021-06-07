Three Israeli experts from their Ministry of Health are expected to arrive in the country on June 20, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Sunday.

Galvez said the experts are expected to share their technical expertise and knowledge on how to further enhance the Philippines' vaccination rollout.

“We will study and look at the lessons learned by Israel and hopefully apply those in the Philippines,” said Galvez.

He said the experts will discuss strategies on the deployment of highly sensitive vaccine types, mechanisms that need to be put in place as the country transitions to the new normal, and ways on how to address vaccine hesitancy.

Galvez said the government is currently studying the feasibility of adopting one of Israel’s interventions to increase public uptake, which is “providing privileges to those vaccinated and restrictions for those unvaccinated.”

He said this method works by allowing people who have received the jab to increase their mobility and slowly return to normalcy, while those who have not been vaccinated will still need to follow quarantine protocols.

The Israeli government has already vaccinated 80 percent of its population and last April it ended the outdoor mask mandate policy.

Schools in the Middle Eastern country have also reopened, as the Israeli government is now working to fully reopen the nation’s economy.

Israel will also start vaccinating the 12- to 15-year-old age group this month. Ella Dionisio/DMS