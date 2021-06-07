The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Sunday received another one million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac.

NTF said the vaccines arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 around 7:36 am and were formally received by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and NTF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez said another one million doses from Sinovac are expected to arrive on June 10.

"We are thankful to Sinovac for its commitment to us to have steady supply," he said.

The vaccines were immediately loaded in a reefer van and transported to the Pharmaserv Cold Storage Facility in Marikina City.

The country has already received 6.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines.

Galvez said around 4.2 million doses are also expected to arrive this month from COVAX Facility. Another 100,000 vaccine supplies from Russia's Sputnik V will arrive on June 8.

He said a total of 5.9 million individuals under the A1 or healthcare workers, A2 or senior citizens, and A3 or individuals with comorbidities priority groups were vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our target this week is to reach six million (vaccinees)," Galvez said.

Duque said a ceremonial roll out for the A4 priority group or economic frontliners will be held on Monday, June 7.

"Tomorrow, we will have a simultaneous vaccination for A4 in Mall of Asia around 10 in the morning," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS