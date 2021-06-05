Some health measures, such as removal of face shield, may be relaxed once many Filipinos have already been vaccinated, a health expert said on Friday.

In the meantime, Edsel Salvana, a member of the Department of Health Technical Advisory Group, said wearing face shields is an added protection against infection from coronavirus disease.

"It's better to keep our safeguards while the number of (COVID-19) cases is still high. And gradually, it will be studied, especially on those fully vaccinated, that may be we can start relaxing some of these measures once a lot of people have been vaccinated," he said in the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

Some quarters, including Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, have been urging the government to do away with the wearing of face shields as it reportedly did not add in preventing people from contracting COVID-19 but serves as additional cost to the people.

While face shield alone is not enough protection, Salvana said wearing this along with a face mask can reduce the risk of infection.

He said once half of the population of senior citizens are fully vaccinated, the government may remove the requirement of wearing a face shield as well as letting the elderly to go out.

Salvana said it is fake news that wearing of a face shield is required only in the Philippines.

He cited that in Peru, the people were asked to wear face shields and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges the "added value of face shields." Celerina Monte/DMS