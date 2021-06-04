Malacanang said on Thursday there is a "scientific basis" that wearing of face shield along with face mask substantially lessens the risk of contracting coronavirus disease.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following the call of some quarters, including Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso, to withdraw the policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases requiring the people to wear face shield apart from the face mask.

Quoting molecular epidemiologist Edsel Salvana, Roque, who is also the spokesman of the IATF, said wearing of face shield, along with face mask and observance of social distancing, is "almost equivalent protection like the vaccine.

"So, the basis is science," he said in a televised press briefing.

While using of face shield means additional cost for the people, Roque said almost all the Filipinos have already purchased their face shield, thus, there are no more extra expenses.

"So, right now, there seems to be no compromise because it is a scientific fact that the wearing of face shield helps (to prevent COVID-19 infection)," Roque said.

However, he added that the IATF has been listening to all recommendations, especially if they would come from Metro Manila mayors, including Domagoso. Celerina Monte/DMS