The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said he respects the public's opinions and sentiments after they were called "terrorists" in social media following the death of a 52- year old woman allegedly at the hands of a police officer in Quezon City last May 31.

"It is saddening but I cannot blame the people. They are entitled to their own

opinion, sentiments," Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a radio interview.

Eleazar apologized for the incident that went viral and caused the people to trend "#PulisAngTerorista".

Eleazar said to regain the people's trust, the PNP will work double time.

He told his personnel to not be discouraged.

"Just the same, these few rotten eggs are the ones we want to get rid (of)... We should not be distracted and continue our program for our people," Eleazar said.

Not only the civilian victim, but a former member of the National Democratic Front was killed last week during a police operation.

"I personally apologized and hope that you can give me a chance... Your support and trust will make us more effective in our work," he said.

Eleazar sought for public's cooperation and collaboration in weeding up scalawag cops among their ranks.

In a statement, Eleazar said the PNP is serious in pushing for reforms within their organization.

"I am exhausting all efforts to get rid of these few police scalawags who put the PNP in a bad light," he said.

Despite what Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan did, Eleazar assured good policemen far outnumber the rogues in the ranks.

Eleazar directed the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to speed up summary dismissal proceedings against Zinampan while the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) filed a murder charge against him in the city prosecutor’s office. Ella Dionisio/DMS