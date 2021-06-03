President Rodrigo Duterte has renewed his call to Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against coronavirus disease if they want to fully reopen the economy and return to normal lives.

“I invite all our kababayans to be vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity because this is the most, if not the only way, effective way, to defeat COVID-19 pandemic," Duterte said in a video message for the “Resbakuna: Kasangga ng BIDA” campaign of the Department of Health.

He said the vaccine will not only protect one from the virus, but will also protect his or her loved ones, especially the sick and elderly.

Duterte said the vaccination of the Filipinos is the key "if we are to reopen our economy and reclaim our normal lives.

“To the Filipino people, let me assure you that the government will continue to do its best to protect you until we overcome this health crisis together," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS