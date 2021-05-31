President Rodrigo Duterte has joined the nation in praying for healing and fortitude amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recorded message during the virtual Interfaith Prayer Meeting on Sunday, Duterte said the pandemic has "truly been a difficult and challenging time" for all Filipinos.

"In this time of trial, it is only right that we look to the Lord Almighty to guide us not only towards the path of righteousness but also to full recovery," he said.

"As a resilient, strong and faithful nation, let us put our trust in the Lord Almighty and hope that through our benevolent prayers, He will heal our land," he added.

Duterte asked for the Lord's grace and blessings in order for the country to recover from the pandemic.

"To the Lord Almighty, we humbly seek Your grace and blessings. Please heal our land from the illness caused by COVID- 19 and You are our only hope and strength amidst these trying times," he said.

"Bless our medical frontliners and our health workers. Bless our essential workers, bless our workers in the government and in the private sector who are helping our people to cope up with this crisis," he said.

"We are placing our future into Your hands. We trust in You," he said.

Duterte commended the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Religious Affairs (OPARA) for organizing the event and for inviting Filipinos from different faiths to come together and pray for the healing and salvation of the people.

OPARA said the event was a response to Duterte’s call to religious groups for a national prayer as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and other pressing issues. Ella Dionisio/DMS