Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that placing the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) is premature.

In an interview with dzBB on Saturday, Duque said that cases remain high.

''Cases are still high and our daily attack rate is also a little high,'' said Duque.

Duque said this is what he will tell the Inter-Agency Task Force when they meet on Monday.

He also reminded people who have gotten the full dose injections against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to continue following minimum health standards.

''You can still be infected and you can still be infectious,'' said Duque.

Metro Manila and four nearby provinces are under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions under May 31.

He made this comment after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 8, 748 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Friday.

This was the highest this May where the government began easing restrictions in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, speaking at the ''Laging Handa'' public forum said cases usually rise from Wednesday to Friday as laboratories are able to submit results.

''But we are examining the data,'' added Vergeire. DMS