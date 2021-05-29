“House and lot” for the vaccinees?

This is what Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar offered to the people of the city to encourage them to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, Villar, whose family is engaged in real estate business, said her program will run from June 15 to December 23 and is open to all residents of Las Piñas who have received a single dose of any vaccine brand.

"We want to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated for people, their families, and the community. It will not only protect people but help our economy slowly recover,” Villar said.

To qualify for the raffle, residents must be at least 18 years old and the raffle tickets are available in all barangay halls for those who have already been vaccinated and in vaccination centers for newly vaccinated.

Monthly draws starting July 15 onwards will be conducted and 50 winners will be given "livelihood showcase" worth P5,000 and by December 24, a grand prize of house and lot will be given and two motorcycles as consolation prizes for the lucky residents.

Villar expects the initiative would encourage her constituents to get immunized, adding that they are eyeing a high vaccination rate when vaccine doses become available in most parts of the country.

Citing the latest SWS survey, she said only three out of 10 Filipinos want themselves vaccinated.

"Through this effort, we also have a chance to increase awareness and confidence in vaccines," added Villar.

In a news report, Villar clarified that all these prizes will come from their personal money as a way of helping in the vaccination program.

“This is purely personally funded. (Just) trying to help in our own way. This is our own little way of helping… it’s actually a donation,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS