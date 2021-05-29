The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved recommendation by the technical working group to allow "staycation hotels" to accommodate guests up to 100 percent of their venue capacity, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said guests of the Department of Tourism-accredited establishments with certificates of authority to operate for staycation do not need to present COVID-19 test result before they are admitted for staycation.

"Staycation hotels may forego with the COVID-19 testing of guests as a prerequisite for accommodation," said Roque citing IATF Resolution No 117 issued on May 27.

However, minors and over 65 years old are not allowed for staycation.

"Only individuals ages 18 to 65 shall be allowed as guests," said Roque, who is also the IATF spokesman.

He also said that accommodation establishments accredited by the DOT in areas under general community quarantine may accommodate guests for leisure purposes for up to 30 percent of their venue capacity subject to DOT guidelines.

But the guests shall only come from the same household and that the local government unit with jurisdiction over the said accommodation establishments shall strictly monitor their compliance with minimum public health standards, IATF said. Celerina Monte/DMS