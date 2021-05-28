Metro Manila mayors will recommend to the Inter-Agency Task Force opening of more businesses and activities as the general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restriction status in NCR Plus is set to lapse on May 31.

In a TV interview, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said this was discussed during their meeting Wednesday night.

“What we have discussed last night is to open more businesses or activities and if possible to increase the capacity of the activities, businesses,” Abalos said.

Looking at the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Abalos said their approach is opening up the economy “slowly but surely”.

“Our approach is with caution but we are slowly opening our businesses and now our economy is slowly improving,” he said.

Abalos said mayors are eyeing on increasing church capacity from 30 percent to 50 percent.

“We are always guided by the IATF,” he said.

Abalos said that the mayors expressed support for the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) proposal to have “express lanes” for health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities to pave way for the start of vaccination for the A4 group or the essential workers.

“The mayors fully supported this and they want this to be implemented immediately,” he said.

The National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal or NCR Plus was placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions until the end of May. Ella Dionisio/DMS