Malacanang has ordered the nationwide enforcement of testing and quarantine protocols for inbound travels and diversion of international flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila.

This is contained in a memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Thursday.

The official said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended such measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus disease.

He directed heads of all the departments, agencies and other government offices to "enforce the current testing and quarantine protocols approved and issued by the IATF applicable to inbound international travelers in all ports of entry, regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by local government units to the contrary."

Medialdea said heads of departments shall ensure that all offices and instrumentalities under or attached to their departments abide by the directive while he ordered the Department of Interior and Local Government to enforce compliance with respect to LGUs.

"All international flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport shall be diverted to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport effective 0001H of 29 May 2021 until 2359H of 05 June 2021," he said.

He ordered the Department of Transportation, through its attached agencies, and the Manila International Airport Authority to ensure the smooth diversion of inbound flights. Celerina Monte/DMS