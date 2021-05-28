The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases may further relax the quarantine classification in the National Capital Region and four other nearby provinces or NCR Plus by next month, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque noted that the COVID-19 two-week daily average attack rate and the daily attack rate were both negative in Metro Maila and the whole of Philippines while the hospitals' utilization rate was at low risk.

"So, everything else being considered, there is a likelihood there is an easing of our quarantine classification...so I guess, by way of conclusion, there's a likelihood that the quarantine classification might be relaxed on the basis of formula but subject to the recommendation of the Metro Manila mayors that any further opening should be gradual," he said in a televised press briefing.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal have been placed under general community quarantine but with "heightened restrictions" until May 31. This means that while some industries have already been opened up, the capacity was not that high when under a regular GCQ.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte may announce the new quarantine classifications for the entire country for the month of June on May 31 during his regular "Talk to the People."

The IATF was set to meet on Thursday to discuss among others the new quarantine classifications.

"It could be announced by the President himsel on the 31st or it could be announced earlier after processing the appeals of some LGUs (local government units)," said Roque, also the IATF spokesman. Celerina Monte/DMS