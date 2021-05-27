The Philippine government is eyeing to start the vaccination of economic frontliners or those belonging to A4 priority group by first week of June, an official of the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, also chairperson of the National Vaccination Operation Center, said the inoculation of individuals belonging to A4 will only take place in the National Capital Region and eight other areas, namely, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao or NCR Plus 8.

"It is estimated that by first week of June, we will start (vaccinating) A4," she said in the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

She recalled that on Labor Day or May 1, the Department of Labor and Employment conducted a symbolic inoculation of A4 individuals.

Specifically, A4 includes frontline personnel in essential sectors as well as uniformed personnel.

"But we're only going to do (the inoculation of A4) in what we call as NCR Plus 8. So, entire NCR then Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Cebu and Davao in the meantime," Cabotaje said.

Currently, the government is vaccinating A1 or workers in frontline health services, A2 or senior citizens, and A3 or persons with comorbidities.

Earlier, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said A5 or indigent population will also be inoculated simultaneously with A4 by June or once the vaccine supply stabilizes. Celerina Monte/DMS