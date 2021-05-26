The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said there is a possibility the vaccine and vaccination slot for sale scheme may just be a scam which targets specific people.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the monitoring done by the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) on all online platforms did not result in finding posts offering the sale of vaccines or vaccination slots.

"Based on the investigation of ACG, the person allegedly selling is directly communicating with his target buyers through private message. Maybe this is to prevent from being noticed by the law enforcement agencues," Eleazar said.

Eleazar said the ACG investigation has also found the possibility that this was a form of online scam.

"If you will see those who were contacted, they are both legitimate online businesses. Both were offered through direct messages. That's why there is a possibility that they (entrepreneurs) were being targeted by scammers," he said.

Eleazar also did not discount the possibility that this scheme is "politically motivated".

"Probably employed to discredit the reputation of the LGU (local government unit) involved,” he said.

Eleazar assured the ACG is continuing its monitoring and coordination with its local teams and the LGU police offices.

“Since the illegal sale of vaccine and vaccination slots is being perpetrated via private communication, we encourage netizens who are being targeted by both illegal sellers and scammers to help us in this case,” Eleazar said. Ella Dionisio/DMS