By Ella Dionisio

Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said the pandemic has shown that "best kinds of leaders" create and craft clear plans to address problems of their nation.

During her speech at University of Cambridge's "Leadership in the Age of Democratic Challenges" online forum, Robredo cited Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as best leaders during the COVID-19 crisis.

Robredo said they channeled strength and quiet courage, "in a manner that is firm yet dignified, that listens and collaborates, and that pulls everyone together towards a common cause".

"The pandemic has shown that the best kinds of leaders?in a crisis or even during more normal times?actually roll up their sleeves, do the hard work, and put in the hours along with the rest of their people," she said.

"Leaders that act not only with urgency and decisiveness; but create a clear view of the horizon, and craft clear plans to get to that horizon, based not on what sounds good from the pulpit, but on accurate information," she said.

"Leaders that trust science to provide a common baseline of experience, sending the message that we are all going through the same struggles, and together, we will get through this, too," she added.

Robredo said if more of these leaders are found, solidarity will rise to other challenges beyond the pandemic such as wars and oppression, the climate crisis, the erosion of trust in institutions.

She said in times of struggle, the most powerful human impulse is to reach out, to connect, to unite while "demagogues and peddlers of disinformation" might insist on finding enemies in the midst of this pandemic.

"We are fortunate to see this spirit alive and well in our daily work at the Office of the Vice President. Throughout our COVID-19 Response Initiatives, we have seen the selflessness of teachers and artists who produced instructional videos which helped parents and students adjust to online learning; the many volunteers, organizations, and ordinary citizens who helped provide PPE sets, care kits, and support packages for frontliners, or even the next meal for the most vulnerable of our countrymen," she said.

Robredo also mentioned in her speech the community pantries which showed Filipino's selflessness, sacrifice, and heroism.

"This is what we mean when we say that Filipinos respond to the worst of times with the best in ourselves," she said.

"The best in ourselves means that part of us that refuses to approach the world in terms of “us versus them.” It is that part of us that sees only a hungry neighbor, a tired frontliner, a child desperate to save his ailing mother; that sees another human being worthy of dignity and empathy, and helps without a second thought," she added.

Robredo said the only way to get through a crisis is by being united and treating each other with compassion.

Robredo said the challenge of leadership in an age of deep democratic challenges is to pull people together.

"To be a light that diffuses polarities induced by populist bluster, and to constantly affirm the commonalities that bind us: our values, our rights, our worth as human beings. To show that each individual is worthy of compassion; to treat every citizen as being on a single side," she said.

"At a time when messages of divisiveness are being declared from the highest pulpits, true leadership treats unity as an imperative?catalyzing collaboration between sectors and organizations; consulting with experts, advocates, and like-minded peers; harmonizing everyone’s strengths and contributions towards a singular vision; and always, leaning towards the ground and listening to communities,"she added.

Despite dealing with threats, lies and disinformation, Robredo said she will continue to do her work with a vision of a "freer, more compassionate, more humane world, where everyone's rights and dignity are upheld". DMS