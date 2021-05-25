The Philippines is expected to receive four million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against coronavirus disease by next month from the COVAX facility, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said his office expects up to two million of Pfizer doses before the end of June, "may be as early as within the next 10 days.

"We don’t have specific days at this point of time. We are not clear whether all two million doses will come in one shipment or we expect one million doses first and next one million later on," he said.

As for AstraZeneca, Abeyasinghe said about two million doses are also expected to be delivered within June.

"So, that’s what we have right now, that earmarked for the Philippines from the COVAX facility," he added.

Since March, the Philippines has received over 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and only this month, over 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country.

Both were under COVAX facility, the international partnership established to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world. Celerina Monte/DMS