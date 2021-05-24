The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 has started investigating the alleged selling of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots in some local government units (LGUs).

In a statement on Saturday, NTF expressed deep concern about the report.

"We would like to remind everyone that anti-COVID vaccines are free for all qualified citizens. They are not for sale. Thus, the selling of vaccines or of the priority slots is deemed illegal and punishable by law," it said.

"We are investigating this matter," it added.

NTF said all the vaccines procured by the national government and are currently being administered have only been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and are not for commercial distribution.

"We would therefore like to commend local chief executives who took swift actions and have taken the necessary steps to address this still unvalidated issue," NTF said.

In a viral post, a screenshot of a conversation was shared online where a certain person has a contact with the Mandaluyong City and San Juan City LGUs and can facilitate vaccination. Price for the vaccination varies from P8,000 to P15,000 depending on the brand of vaccines.

Mandaluyong City has already tapped the National Bureau of Investigation and called for the residents not to patronize such illegal activity while San Juan City is already reaching out to those who have been victimized by this unlawful scheme.

"And for those who are engaged in the unauthorized sale of anti-COVID vaccines, we ask you to stop what you are doing. The long arm of the law will soon catch up on you," NTF warned.

NTF said they will continue to monitor developments on the investigation being carried out and assured that those who are involved will be penalized.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar has tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to lead the probe on the “under the table” sale of government-purchased COVID-19 vaccines upon the orders of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Eleazar further urged the public to immediately report to authorities anyone selling COVID-19 vaccines or vaccination slots. Ella Dionisio/DMS