The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has given the local government units in the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces under general community quarantine with "heightened restrictions" to increase to 30 percent the venue capacity for religious gatherings.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday the decision was reached in an IATF meeting on Thursday.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, May 20, 2021, noted that the Metro Manila Council has allowed religious gatherings at 30% venue capacity," he said in a televised press briefing.

Prior to this, religious gatherings in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus, which have been placed under stricter GCQ from May 15 to 30, were only allowed up to 10 percent of venue capacity.

But IATF Resolution No. 16 approved on Thursday said, "LGU may increase allowable venue capacity up to 30 percent.

"The religious denominations should strictly observce their submitted protocols and the minimum public health standards," it said.

The resolution also said that gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurment, funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be allowed.

However, the IATF said these gatherings shall be limited to immediate family members, upon satisfactory proof of their relationship with the deceased and with full compliance with the prescribed minimum public health standards for the duration of the activity. Celerina Monte/DMS