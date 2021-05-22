Malacañang on Friday said they are elated that 51 percent of Filipinos have expressed confidence on the evaluation by the government on COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are glad that the vaccine confidence went up to 51 percent,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during 'Laging Handa' public briefing.

Roque said with the remaining 17 percent and 31 percent that are not confident and still uncertain, the government will not give up on convincing the public to get vaccinated.

"We will have a new massive infomercial campaign," he said.

Roque said no one will issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) on any unsafe and not effective vaccines.

The survey also revealed that 32 percent of Filipinos are “willing” to get vaccinated, 33 percent are “unwilling,” and the remaining 35 percent are undecided.

SWS said around 58 percent of those “very confident” about the government’s evaluation of the vaccines are willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Ella Dionisio/DMS