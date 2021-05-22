The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed athletes, officials and other delegates to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Southeast Asian Games to be given priority in the vaccination program against coronavirus disease.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said the athletes in the two international events can also start their "bubble-type training" subject to certain guidelines.

"Hope you can bring home the gold from Tokyo (Olympics)," he said.

IATF Resolution No. 116, which was approved on Thursday, said the IATF Technical Working Group made the recommendation to the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group for the "athletes, coaches, delegates, and officials" bound for the Tokyo Olympics and SEA Games to include them in the "priority vaccination," which the IATF approved.

"Athletes bound for the Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games may commence with their bubble-type training subject to the applicable guidelines of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board, and Department of Health," IATF Resolution read.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled on July 23 to August 8 while the 31st SEA Games is set on November 21 to December 2 in Hanaoi, Vietnam.

The task force also gave its nod to include in the Priority Group A4 the frontline employees in the business process outsourcing industry and the frontline employees of the Commission on Elections.

Priority Group A4 includes those so-called economic frontliners as well as the uniformed personnel.

The IATF also approved the request of the Philippine Swimming Incorporated to host the 2021 Swimming National Selection Meet under a bubble-type format at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, Capas, Tarlac.

With this, the task force said the delegates of the National Selection Meet shall be considered as authorized persons outside of residence and shall be allowed interzonal travel consistent with the IATF Omnibus Guidelines, subject to the rules as may be imposed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

The task force also confirmed that liquified petroleum gas dealers, retailers, and attendants form part of the approve Priority Group A4.2 for vaccine deployment under the "retail trade operators and frontliners." Celerina Monte/DMS