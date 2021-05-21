The highest heat index was recorded in the City of Manila on Thursday, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) office said.

It said the highest heat index of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded around 2:10 pm.

The Manila DRRM office said a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and 55 percent relative humidity was also recorded.

"The highest heat index this year was recorded in the City of Manila," the Manila DRRM Office said in a Facebook post.

The Manila DRRM office urged people to "drink a lot of water and avoid being exposed under the heat of the sun for more than 30 minutes." Robina Asido/DMS