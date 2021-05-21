The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Thursday said a total of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac arrived.

NTF said the vaccines arrived at NAIA Terminal 2 around 7:30 am.

According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the arrival was witnessed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and the Chief of Presidential Protocol Undersecretary Robert Borje.

BOC said upon clearance, the vaccines were immediately loaded in reefer van and transported to the Pharmaserv Cold Storage Facility under guarded by BOC Special Covax Team.

As of Thursday, the country has received a total of 8,279,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in which 5.5 million are Sinovac, 2.556 million are AstraZeneca, 30,000 are Sputnik V, and 193,050 are Pfizer vaccines.

DOH data showed that a total of 3, 799, 470 individuals under the A1, A2, and A3 priority group list were vaccinated against COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS