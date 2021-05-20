Eighteen persons, including one of the puglists who is of minor age, may face charges for allegedly violating health protocols at a street boxing event during a fiesta in Gagalangin, Tondo last Sunday, according to the chief of the Manila Police District (MPD).

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Brig. Gen Leo Francisco said they identified 18 individuals who were caught by the CCTV camera.

“Since yesterday night, 18 personalities have been identified. Some of them were already presented to Mayor Isko (Moreno)… Of the 18, one is a minor, who is among the boxers,” Francisco said.

“Right now, they might face a case for violating the Republic Act 11332 or the mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases,” he added.

Francisco said they are eyeing on filing Anti-Child Endangerment Act against the parents of the 16-year old for allowing him to join the boxing event.

Francisco said they are still investigating how much the promoter paid to the boxers.

Allegedly, the barangay watchman and husband of the barangay secretary are the ones who started the event.

“I already talked to him (kagawad) and his son and they denied that he was there (in the event)… The son said he is there watching and admitted not wearing a mask… But he said his father was at the church that time. We told them that a lot of witnesses are involving them (in the incident),” Francisco said.

“We are now gathering more statements that will strengthen our information,” he said.

Francisco said his policemen they told him they sent cops but asked why such an event took place even after President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to stop these activities, especially during fiestas.

“We are also checking if there is negligence on the part of my personnel in Raxabago Police Station as they are the ones responsible in the area,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS