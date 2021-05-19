The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday directed the Manila Police District to look into the possibility of filing charges against more people for their involvement in a street boxing match in Gagalangin, Tondo.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the MPD filed charges against a barangay councilor and two others for holding a street boxing event on Sunday. They violated guidelines by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as well as illegal gambling.

No one was arrested.

Eleazar said the local police should continue its investigation to identify and possibly file charges against the participants and spectators in the match because no one followed COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and minimum health standards.

"It is disappointing that the barangay official is the one organizing a potential super spreader event instead of setting an example," he said.

Eleazar appealed for the public's cooperation as the country is still in the midst of pandemic. Ella Dionisio/DMS