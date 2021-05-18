The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday reminded all police units to monitor the reopening of tourist attractions and other leisure spots in Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan.

The National Capital Region (NCR) Plus were placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions by President Rodrigo Duterte last week.

Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said over the weekend, people started visiting outdoor tourist attractions which were allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

Some areas in Intramuros, such as Fort Santiago and the Baluarte de San Diego, were expected to be opened Monday.

Eleazar said while he understands the excitement of most Filipinos over being able to finally go outdoors for leisure, people still need to take necessary precautions against COVID-19 infection.

"We expect that the number of people going outside will increase because of the adjustments on allowed capacity rates of business establishments and leisure areas. We are already prepared and we will closely monitor it," he said.

The PNP chief reminded the public that unless specifically accredited or authorized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), for permitted leisure activities, they will not be allowed to cross NCR Plus bubble boarders.

“We ask our kababayan within the NCR Plus to restrict their travel within the bubble. And for those outside of bubble, let's not insist on entering unless it's essential travel," Eleazar said.

He said police units should be on the lookout for violations of minimum public health safety protocols and to coordinate closely with local government units (LGUs) in securing tourist attractions and leisure spots.

He also reminded management of businesses allowed to operate, including tourist spots and leisure areas, to strictly follow Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines on capacity rates and impose minimum health safety protocols on their patrons.

Eleazar appealed to the public to always follow the minimum public health standards. Ella Dionisio/DMS