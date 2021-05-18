All local chief executives, irrespective of coronavirus risk classification of their respective localities, are included in the top priority list, similar to frontline health workers, of the government's vaccination program, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved to include "all governors and city and municipal mayors or all local chief executives under the Priority Group A1.5 of the priority population groups for COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of the risk classification of their respective LGUs (local government units)."

Prior to this, governors and other local chief executives were only allowed to be included under the Priority Group A1.5 if their areas were classified high risk and critical provinces, cities and municipalities.

The IATF made the decision following the "favorable endorsement" of National Task Force Against COVID-19 Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez made the endorsement to the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group after the League of Provinces of the Philippines made an appeal for the inclusion of all local chief executives regardless of risk classification of their respective LGUs.

Roque said mayors and governors should also be placed in the top priority list for vaccination because they are "equally fronliners" since they are the ones iplementing the prevention, isolation and rehabilitation of the anti-COVID-19 programs at the local level.

As of May 15, 2,959,829 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 714,432 who have completed the two doses.

Most of those who received the jab were workers in frontline health services (about 1.6 million). The government is also now vaccinating senior citizens or Priority Group A2, and individuals with comorbidity or Priority Group A3.

During the May 1 Labor Day, the government had ceremonial vaccination of frontline personnel in essential sectors or Priority Group A4. Celerina Monte/DMS