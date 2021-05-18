Malacanang accused on Monday the opposition of praying hard in order for the government's vaccination program against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to fail.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said if the Duterte administration will not succeed in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, the opposition candidates will have a chance of winning in the 2022 national and local elections.

"Right now, they are praying that we won't succeed in the vaccine rollout so that they will win," he said.

He urged the opposition not to wish the government to fail in the inoculation proram and instead everyone should cooperate.

"Let us pray that even if they are opposed (to the government), the vaccine deployment will succeed," Roque said.

He acknowledged that the advantage of the administration candidates depends on how the government can address the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will really depend on the vaccine rollout," he added.

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and other known personalities critical of the Duterte administration have come out with the 1Sambayanan, a group which aims to endorse candidates for president, vice president and other positions in the government for next year's elections.

The group has yet to name its presidential and vice presidential candidates as well as those who will belong to its senatorial lineup. Celerina Monte/DMS