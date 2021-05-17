The Bureau of Immigration (BI) clarified that foreign parents of Filipinos need to secure a visa and entry exemption document before travelling to the Philippines.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said foreign parents of Filipino citizens are not covered by the Balikbayan privilege, thus they have to apply for an entry visa from the Philippine posts abroad. Morente added that they are likewise required to present an entry exemption document, which may be issued by the DFA or the National Task Force Against Covid-19 if they wish to come to the country.

Morente stressed that even if the foreign parents are traveling with their Filipino children, they would still need to have a valid 9(a) visa and an entry exemption document.

“Those who do fail to present a visa and an exemption document upon their arrival at the airport will be denied entry by immigration officers and they will be booked on the first available flight back to their port of origin,” the BI chief warned.

Morente issued the reminder following queries from families of Filipinos who wish to travel to the Philippines.

Morente reiterated that only Filipinos and former Filipinos, as well as their foreign spouse and children, who are traveling with them can avail of the Balikbayan privilege.

Travelers eligible for the Balikbayan privilege are allowed to enter the Philippines visa-free with an authorized stay of one-year.

Meanwhile, Atty. Carlos Capulong, BI Port Operations Division Chief, reminded foreign travelers bound for the Philippines that they must present a pre-booked accommodation in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility upon their arrival at the airport.

Capulong said those who fail present proof of their 10-day quarantine accommodation to the immigration officer will be denied entry.

He also warned that alien passengers caught by airport authorities presenting a counterfeit or fraudulent pre-booked quarantine accommodation may be subjected to deportation proceedings before the BI. DMS