The Land Transportation Office (LTO) extended the deadline for the registration of vehicles following the suspension of their operation in the areas previously placed under enhanced community quarantine or modified ECQ.

"We extended the registration month because of the ECQ and MECQ," LTO Deputy Director Roberto Valera said in a public briefing on Saturday.

"The plate number ending three is extended up to June; the plate number ending four is extended until July 31. This is to avoid crowding of those who will apply for registration or renewal of registration, also for drivers license we also have initiatives to avoid the surge of people, on the lifting of ECQ to GCQ," he added.

Valera warned that despite the deadline extension, motorists were not allowed to drive or use unregistered vehicles or expired licenses to avoid traffic violations.

"I also want to remind everyone that we have a penalty for not registering, if you will be caught driving an unregistered vehicle, it has a penalty for driving an unregistered vehicle at the same time, it also has a violation for reckless driving," he said.

"Let us avoid driving unregistered vehicles, as much as possible let us register the vehicle on time to avoid penalty. The same with the drivers license. If you're driving even if your driver's license is expired, it has a penalty, driving with an invalid driver’s license or expired driver’s license," he added. Robina Asido/DMS