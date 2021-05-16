On Saturday, to further support efforts in ensuring food security and protect consumers, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendations of the National Economic and Development Authority Board to temporarily reduce the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff rates on imported rice, and to further modify the MFN tariff rates for imported pork products.

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 135 (s. 2021), the MFN tariff rates for rice were reduced to 35 percent from 40 percent (in-quota) and 50 percent (out-quota) for a period of one year in order to diversify the country’s market sources, augment rice supply, maintain prices affordable, and reduce pressures on inflation.

The tariff reduction took into consideration the increase in global rice prices, and uncertainties surrounding the steady supply of rice.

Meanwhile, through EO No. 134 (s. 2021), the MFN tariff rates for pork products were further modified in recognition of the plight of all concerned sectors and stakeholders, including the local hog industry.

To recall, EO No. 128 (s. 2021) temporarily reduced the tariff rates for pork meat for a period one year at a graduated basis, from 30 percent (in-quota) and 40 percent (out-quota) to 5 percent (in-quota) and 15 percent (out-quota) for the first three months, and 10 percent (in-quota) and 20 percent (out-quota) from the fourth to the 12th month.

With the issuance of EO No. 134 (s. 2021), the reduced tariff rates under EO No. 128 will be increased to 10 percent (in-quota) and 20 percent (out-quota) for the first three months, and 15 percent (in-quota) and 25 percent (out-quota) from the fourth to the 12th month.

Given the continuing spread of African Swine Fever and its adverse effects, the adjusted tariff rates aim to strike a balance between the objective of making pork products available and affordable, and the concerns of all stakeholders especially the recovery of the local hog industry. Office of the President