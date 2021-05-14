Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos on Thursday said the Metro Manila Council has come up with their recommendation on the next quarantine classification but agreed to keep it "confidential".

In a statement, Abalos said their meeting was held last Wednesday evening with health officials and economic managers.

"After a thorough consideration of all factors presented such as hospitals' capacity, arrival of vaccines, decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases, and present economic conditions, the NCR mayors have come up with its recommendation as to the quarantine status come May 15," he said.

"However, the body agreed to keep the recommendation confidential," he added.

Abalos said they will present their recommendation during the IATF meeting today.

"Rest assured that the decision and recommendation reached upon by the Metro Manila mayors will be most beneficial to the residents of the National Capital Region, putting utmost importance to a balance between health and safety of the public and on the economy," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine classification for NCR Plus and other areas on Thursday evening as the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) is expected to lapse on May 14. Ella Dionisio/DMS