The Philippines will slowly reopen the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic, Malacanang said on Thrusday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said whatever will be the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and nearby four provinces will be based on slowly reopening the economy.

"Needless to say, the recommendation will be in accordance with our overall strategy to slowly reopen the economy in order for us to attain health," he said.

The IATF is expected to come up with a recommendation on Thursday to Duterte of the quarantine classification of the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus, which have been under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

Duterte will deliver on Thursday night his "Talk to the People" where he is expected to come up with a decision on the quarantine classifcation of the NCR Plus starting May 15.

Roque noted that cases of COVID-19 have been falling while hospital bed utilization rate has been dropping below the critical levels. Celerina Monte/DMS