President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Executive Order No. 133 raising the minimum access volume (MAV) for pork imports to 254,210 metric tons.

The EO, which was released on Tuesday, said the increase was to immediately address the current supply gap in pork meat caused by the spread of the African swine fever (ASF) to over 12 regions in the country.

"The MAV of pork meat for the MAV Year 2021 of 54,210 (metric tons) is hereby increased to 254,210 MT, provided that any unavailable balance at the end of 2021 shall not be carried over to 2022," the EO read.

This is lower compared to the proposed 404,000 metric tons.

Under the EO, the MAV Management Committee is directed to ensure that allocation of the volume importation is fair and open to all qualified importers of pork meat, and in accordance with existing rules and regulations for the implementation of the agricultural MAVs, and other pertinent laws and regulations.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the EO is part of the compromise between the executive and legislative departments in terms of the MAV issue.

Last month, the Senate accepted the economic team’s recommendation that the tariff rates under Executive Order (EO) No. 128 be modified.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the recommended revision is necessary to arrest the inflationary impact on millions of Filipino consumers due to the dwindling pork supply. Ella Dionisio/DMS