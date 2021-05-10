Two died, including a member of the elite Special Action Force (SAF), while two others were injured in an encounter in Lanao del Norte last Saturday.

General Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said the fatalities were identified as Corporal John Oliver Rodriguez and suspect Naen Ampatua Tumog while the wounded personnel were Corporal Michael Aidan Troy Abella and Patrolman Cris Daryl Dolo.

Initial report said operatives of the Nunungan Municipal Police Station and the Lanao del Norte Drug Enforcement Unit, together with SAF personnel from the Regional Special Operations Unit X and Regional Mobile Force Battalion X, were about to implement a search warrant against Tumog for alleged violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act when an armed encounter erupted.

The firefight resulted in the death of Tumog and Rodriguez.

Eleazar honored the death of Rodriguez and assured that his family will be taken care of.

“Losing a policeman like Police Corporal Rodriguez is truly a great loss to our organization,” Eleazar said as he expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

He added that the two wounded cops will be given medical and financial assistance. Ella Dionisio/DMS