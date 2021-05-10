Around 193,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from US brand Pfizer under COVAX facility will arrive in the country on Monday, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Sunday.

In an advisory, NTF said a total of 193,050 doses of Pfizer will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 around 9pm via DHL Plane Flight LD457.

Earlier, NTF chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said since Pfizer vaccine requires very low temperature storage, its vials will be delivered directly in Metro Manila or in Cebu or Davao City as the case may be.

With these arrivals, the country already has more than 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines including the 2,556,400 AstraZeneca doses from COVAX, five million Sinovac doses, and 15,000 Sputnik V doses.

As of May 4, the national government has vaccinated a total of 2,065,235 Filipinos included in the A1, A2, A3 and some A4 priority groups. Ella Dionisio/DMS