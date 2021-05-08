The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the request of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to host the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup qualifiers in June under a "bubble-type" setting in Clark, Pampanga.

In a televised press briefing on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the testing and quarantine protocols of arriving foreign participants shall be subject to the FIBA-required protocols as presented, to the extent applicable, without prejudice to the entry level restrictions as provided for under IATF Resolution No. 112 issued on April 27 and the memorandum from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on May 5.

The IATF resolution and Medialdea's memorandum pertain to banning travelers from India and from nearby Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to prevent the entry of coronavirus disease variant first reported in India.

IATF said all non-player participants not otherwise covered by FIBA rules, whether foreign or local, shall self-isolate upon arrival in the venue until testing on the sixth day before release.

It directed the Philippine Sports Commission, being the national government agency with the visitorial and supervisory authority, to assume responsibiluty for monitoring and supervising the compliancce of the health and safety protocols of the event.

"The designated hotels within the bubble shall not accept other guests outside of the FIBA participants," IATF added.

Roque said the task force also gave its nod on the request of the Philippine Basketball Association to conduct its scrimmages and practice in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine, subject to the vetting of the Games and Amusement Board, on the proper health and safety protocols to be observed following the Philippine Sports Commission-GAB- Department of Health Joint Administrative Order No. 2020-0001.

Roque said the IATF also allowed the conduct of horse-racing activities in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine under a no-audience set-up only.

Only online and TeleBet activities in the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces - Bulacan, Cavite, laguna, and Rizal - or NCR Plus areas may operate, he said.

"Off-track betting stations may only resume operations during General Community Quarantine or Modified General Community Quarantine. For this purpose, the implementation of Section 3(5)(f) of the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, as amended, particularly on horse racing is suspended in part and all other establishments, persons, and activities indicated therein shall remain to be part of the negative list," the official said.

THe IATF also approved and adopted the Guidelines on Point-to-Point Air Travel for Leisure Purposes from the National Capital Region Plus Areas of the Department of Tourism prohibition of entry of individuals coming from India and nearby, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS