The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has placed Zamboanga City under the enhanced community quarantine amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Friday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Zamboanga City's MECQ is effective immediately and until May 14.

As of May 5, Zamboanga City, which previously was under the modified general community quarantine, the most relaxed quarantine classifcation, recorded 7,023 COVID-19 cases, including 1,761 active cases, 4,990 recoveries, and 264 deaths.

The IATF, in the same meeting on Thursday, approved the placing of Tacloban City under MGCQ until May 31, said Roque, also spokesman of IATF.

Tacloban City was under general community quarantine before it sought to further relax its quarantine classification to MGCQ. Celerina Monte/DMS