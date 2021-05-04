The result of the clinical trial for Ivermectin against COVID-19 may be released by the first quarter of 2022, a Department of Science and Technology (DOST) official said on Monday.

Jaime Montoya, DOST-PCHRD (Philippine Council for Health Research and Development) executive director, said the result of the clinical trial for Ivermectin may speed up if many people will volunteer to participate.

"The clinical trial may finish before the end of this year, but the result and data's should still be studied. So based on what we see, the result including the analysis will be released by first quarter of next year around January, but if many will volunteer, we may finish the study instead of six months recruitment. It may become four months or five depending on the recruitment of volunteers," he said.

Montoya said the preparation for the clinical trial which will start by the end of May or early June is still ongoing.

"The research team headed by UP Manila is creating a research protocol design on how the study will be done, and will determine where it will be conducted, as well as the population that will participate and the period of the study. This will be submitted to us and to the FDA for the approval of the conduct of the clinical trial," he said.

"Those who will be allowed to participate in the trial are the non-severe, or those who had mild or moderate cases including asymptomatic, who doesn't have any symptoms and are staying within the quarantine facilities," he added.

Montoya said Ivermectin that will be used for the clinical trial can be brought from the local manufacturer or from other country.

"If the local manufacturer of Ivermectin will be able to get an approval from the FDA we will get our medicines from the local manufacturer but if it still failed to get an approval before the start of the trial, we may acquire from other country where it is already available," he said.

Montoya said during the trial the government will still allow the compassionate use of Ivermectin. Robina Asido/DMS