Manila, Makati, Taguig, Muntinlupa and Paranaque will receive 3,000 doses each of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V which arrived Saturday, said an official of the Department of Health Sunday.

Fifteen thousand Sputnik V vaccines arrived via a commercial flight of Qatar Airways. They will be stored in cold storage facilities of minus Centigrade and must be kept as a frozen solution, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

''The reason they are giving us these few (vaccines) is they want to see how we will administer these,'' Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told dzBB .

She said persons aged 18 years and above can be injected with Sputnik V.

Cabotaje said the government expects 250,000 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the second batch of 485,000 doses of Sputnik V are expected to arrive. DMS