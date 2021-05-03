OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) have gone down but more studies are needed if these are due to the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

"We will have to look at the data in next week to find out if this caused by MECQ,'' David told dzBB Sunday.

He cited an OCTA update that average cases in the NCR went down to 3, 144 and the reproduction number is now down to 0.83. In the previous week, it was 0.94.

David urged Filipinos to be more vigilant and follow health protocols.

''Lowering cases to 2,000 to 3,000 will take time,'' he added. DMS