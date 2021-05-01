The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) experienced difficulties on the first day of the online registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) on Friday.

In an advisory, PSA apologized as a lot of people wanted to register for the national ID system.

“We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Our technical team is currently figuring out the source of the problem,” it said.

“We will provide updates as soon as the website is up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” it added.

The PSA said it received more than 40, 000 requests during the first minute of pilot launch of Step 1 of the PhilSys online registration.

"This caused delays in the sending of the one-time passwords (OTPs) necessary to proceed with the registration," it said.

PSA said the national ID is valid for life and has no expiration.

“A physical ID is not needed in any transactions. You just need to provide your PhilSys Card Number or PCN, it is enough as valid proof of identity in applying for scholarship or loan, bank opening and other services,” it said.

Last April 23, PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said around 17.4 million Filipinos have registered under the national identification system during the first quarter of this year.

The PSA is targeting 70 million Filipinos to register for this year.

Republic Act No. 11055, otherwise known as the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte was among the first Filipinos who were able to receive their national ID. Ella Dionisio/DMS