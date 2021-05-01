Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta on Thursday said the 15,000 doses of Sputnik V is “on its way” to the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, Sorreta said the first shipment of Sputnik V vaccines left Moscow on April 29 and is expected to arrive in Manila by May 1.

“First shipment of Sputnik V vaccines (15,000 doses) left today, 29 April, from Moscow and should be in Manila by 1 May. More to come in the next weeks and months,” he said.

“Great working with the DOH (Department of Health), DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), Special Envoy for Russia and the other members of the IATF to make this happen,” he added.

The initial 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine are part of the 500,000 doses that the Philippines ordered from Russia.

Sorreta thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Foreign Ministry officials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya Institute for their cooperation, patience and understanding.

“Thank you too to our hard working Philippine Embassy Team,” he added.

The Russian-made vaccine was supposed to arrive April 28 but was put off due to logistical challenges. Ella Dionisio/DMS