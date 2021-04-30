The Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) on Thursday said they are still studying if employees who are at a work -from-home scheme and got infected from COVID-19 are covered by their compensation program.

During the ''Laging Handa''' public briefing, ECC Executive Director Stella Zipagan-Banawis said only employees who acquired injury-related to work while at home are entitled for a benefit.

“Injuries acquired due to work from home systems are covered by the employees compensation program (ECP) but when it comes to disease or illness like COVID-19, the ECC has yet to release a policy as until now it is being studied if it could be included,” Banawis said.

Last Wednesday, ECC released a board resolution including COVID-19 in its list of occupational and work-related diseases.

Meanwhile, employees who got infected with COVID-19 during their travel going to and coming from work are entitled to receive assistance from the agency.

She said all employees who got sick due to COVID-19 can apply for ECP benefits.

“A certification from the employer is needed to prove that the person is working during the time of infection… We know COVID-19 is an air-borne virus,” Banawis said.

One of the ECC’s conditions is if COVID-19 transmission should occur in the workplace.

“The doctor will determine (where the employee got sick) at a very minimal documentary requirement ,” she said.

Banawis said “going to and coming from work” has been a long policy of ECC.

She said private employees can apply through the Social Security System (SSS) while government employees can apply through Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

“They can get sickness benefits so it is a daily allowance with a maximum of P480 per day. If they are hospitalized, they can also reimburse the out-of-pocket expenses they paid,” Banawis said.

“If approved, they will receive P10,000 cash assistance,” she said.

Death and funeral benefits can also be given to workers who died due to COVID-19.

Banawis said the SSS and GSIS assured them that there are enough funds for claims for COVID-19 illness and other work-related diseases and injuries. Ella Dionisio/DMS