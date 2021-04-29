The delivery of the 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus disease from Russia's Gamaleya has been postponed, officials said on Wednesday.

"We confirm that logistical challenges resulted in the delay of the arrival of 15,000 trial order of Sputnik V," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The arrival of the initial doses of Russian vaccine was this Wednesday.

Roque said the challenges include having no direct flights from Russia to Manila and the -20 degrees Celsius temperature to restore the vials.

He said National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has taken steps to address these challenges and aims to receive the initial order of the Russian vaccines in May instead.

In a separate statement, Galvez said his office will update the public regarding the final delivery date of the initial doses of Sputnik V as soon as his office receives advice from the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The initial 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine are part of the 500,000 doses that the Philippines ordered from Russia. It was not yet clear if the 485,000 Russian vaccine doses will also arrive in May. Celerina Monte/DMS