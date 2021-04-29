The Philippines cannot be stopped from conducting maritime patrols within its exclusive economic zone in West Philippine Sea, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

This was after the Chinese Foreign Ministry asked the Philippines to stop maritime drills in the South China Sea as it continued to insist sovereignty over the area despite the 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its claim in almost the entire area through nine-dash line.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said goverment security forces will continue with its patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

"We will continue to conduct patrols in our ocean which is part of our (exclusive) economic zone and no foreigner can stop us," he said in a radio interview.

Eight ships of the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources held sovereignity patrols off the West Philippine Sea last weekend.

The Philippines has intensified patrol in the West Philippine Sea amid continued presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef, an area within Manila's EEZ, despite demand to leave the area. Celerina Monte/DMS