The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday announced that new curfew hours in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting May 1 are adjusted from 10pm to 4am.

Presently, curfew hours in the NCR and four nearby provines are from 8 pm to 5 am until April 30.

In a statement, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said all the members of the Metro Manila Council have unanimously agreed to the new unified curfew hours based on their resolution 21-09 Series of 2021.

"All local chief executives in Metro Manila have agreed to enact their respective executive orders and/or adopt their respective Ordinances for the proper implementation of the standardized and unified curfew hours," the resolution stated.

Abalos said the resolution was approved and signed by 17 local chief executives of Metro Manila on April 27.

"To recall, the MMC decided to implement unified curfew hours from 8pm to 5am starting April 12 until the end of MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) on April 30," he said.

Abalos said they submitted the MMC's recommendation to the IATF for the next quarantine classification in the NCR. Ella Dionisio/DMS