Queueing in community pantries is not an excuse to violate curfew hours, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated his call to organizers of community pantries to coordinate with the local government units to ensure that quarantine measures and other health protocols are being properly observed.

"The curfew in NCR (National Capital Region) and nearby provinces is uniformed. And queueing in the pantries is not a reason to have curfew exemption," he said in a televised press briefing.

Some of those who want to avail of goods from community pantries have been trying to line up very early. A uniform curfew of 8pm to 5am is being implemented in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus.

Roque said the Palace will coordinate with the LGUs as the government does not want COVID-19 to spread due to people gathering to secure food from community pantries. Celerina Monte/DMS